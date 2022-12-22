Police investigating ATM explosion at Chesnut Hill Wells Fargo branch, sources say

Philadelphia police and the department's bomb squad are investigating an ATM explosion outside of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Chestnut Hill.

The explosion took place outside of the Wells Fargo branch on the 1200 block of Crittenden Street.

Police reportedly received several 911 calls reporting explosions.

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley residents in the area were disturbed around 4 a.m. by the sound of the blast.

Sources with ATF also say 170 ATM machines have been blown up in Philadelphia since 2020.

No additional information was released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.