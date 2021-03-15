Video: Suspect sought after fistfight leads to gunfire in Ogontz

Police in Philadelphia are investigating a broad daylight shooting that happened last Tuesday in the Ogontz section of the city.

The incident happened at approximately 1:52 p.m. on the 5600 block of N. Broad Street.

An unknown male suspect was operating a Chrysler 300 and parked on the southside of the block.

He exited the vehicle and engaged another unknown male who was walking on Broad Street in a short conversation which turns into a physical altercation.

The suspect who had gotten out of the silver Chrysler 300 eventually pulled a firearm from his waistband and fired several shots at the fleeing male.

The suspect shot the rear window of the Chrysler 300 and was then observed fleeing southbound on Broad Street.

Advertisement

The vehicle was located unoccupied and currently in police custody.

Police describe the suspect as being a Black male, with a thin build wearing dark blue jeans, dark-colored long sleeve shirt, and armed with a 9mm handgun.

If you see this suspect, do not approach. Instead, if you have any information about this crime or this suspect please contact: Northwest Detective Division: 215-686-3353/3354.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter