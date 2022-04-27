Expand / Collapse search
Police investigating deadly double shooting outside home in Edgewater Park

Burlington County
EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. - A man is dead and a woman is injured after authorities say they were found shot inside a car Wednesday night in Burlington County. 

According to investigators, the victims were shot while sitting inside a car outside a property on the 200 block of Ivy Road around 6:30 p.m. 

The unnamed man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in unknown condition, police said. 

Evidence markets littered the front of the property and several bullet holes peppered the victim's car. No one else was inside the car.

No arrests have been reported immediately after the deadly shooting. 