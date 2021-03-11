Police investigating death of 2-year-old girl in Northeast Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in Northeast Philadelphia.

A 911 call was received Thursday around 2 p.m. for an unresponsive female in a home on the 6300 block of Marsden Street.

According to police, the girl appeared to have trauma marks to her face and body. She was taken to St. Christopher Hospital where she died shortly before 3 p.m.

The home is being held as a scene.

