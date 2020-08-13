Police investigating drive-by shooting in Kensington

article

Authorities are investigating after an apparent drive-by shooting injured a man in Kensington late Wednesday night.

Police say the incident happened on the 3000 block of Water Street just before midnight.

Two men were sitting outside a residence when a dark-colored Toyota sedan drove past and opened fire. A 31-year-old was struck in the chest by gunfire and rushed to Episcopal Hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim later underwent surgery at Temple Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Authorities have not reported any arrests. No word on what sparked the shooting.

