Police investigating fatal shooting at Chester City deli

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

At least one injured in Chester shooting Monday night, police say

Chester City - One person is dead after police say a shooting happened at a Chester City deli Monday night. 

Police are investigating a shooting they say occurred around 6:44 p.m. Monday at a deli on the intersection of 21st Street and Edgemont Avenue in Chester City. 

Chester City police say there was at least one medical transport in connection with the incident. 

The total number of people injured and involved is unknown at this time. 

An investigation is ongoing. 