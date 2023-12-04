Police investigating fatal shooting at Chester City deli

One person is dead after police say a shooting happened at a Chester City deli Monday night.

Police are investigating a shooting they say occurred around 6:44 p.m. Monday at a deli on the intersection of 21st Street and Edgemont Avenue in Chester City.

Chester City police say there was at least one medical transport in connection with the incident.

The total number of people injured and involved is unknown at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.