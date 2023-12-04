Police investigating fatal shooting at Chester City deli
Chester City - One person is dead after police say a shooting happened at a Chester City deli Monday night.
Police are investigating a shooting they say occurred around 6:44 p.m. Monday at a deli on the intersection of 21st Street and Edgemont Avenue in Chester City.
Chester City police say there was at least one medical transport in connection with the incident.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Macy's stabbing: Security guard killed in double stabbing at Philadelphia Macy's
- Masked man accused of pointing assault rifle at SEPTA worker at Fern Rock station, sources say
- Massive explosion reported at Arlington home after suspect fires flare gun during police search
The total number of people injured and involved is unknown at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.