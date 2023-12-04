Macy's stabbing: Security guard killed in double stabbing at Philadelphia Macy's, police say

Authorities say an unarmed security guard was killed in a double stabbing Monday morning at a Center City Macy's store.

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford told reporters that the stabbing happened following a botched shoplifting attempt around 11 a.m.

Investigators believe the suspect was caught by security guards stealing hats, and handed over the stolen merchandise after a brief confrontation.

A short time later, investigators say the suspect returned to the store and stabbed two security guards with a knife.

The victims, both in their 20s, were taken to Jefferson Hospital where one of them died, Stanford said.

Police said the suspect fled the store and was later captured by SEPTA police at the Somerset Station.

"Just a tragic situation, a few weeks before the holiday, these security officers are just doing their job, they're here to make sure that people can come to this location and shop in a safe manner," Stanford said.