Police investigating shooting at shopping center in Gloucester Township
GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. - Police are on the scene of a shooting at a shopping center in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.
It happened at a shopping center in Blackwood off of Route 168 Thursday around 6 p.m.
At least one person has been taken to the hospital. Police say the shooting does not appear to be a random act and they believe there is no danger to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
