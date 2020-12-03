Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating shooting at shopping center in Gloucester Township

By FOX 29 staff
Camden County
GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. - Police are on the scene of a shooting at a shopping center in Gloucester Township, New Jersey. 

It happened at a shopping center in Blackwood off of Route 168 Thursday around 6 p.m.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital. Police say the shooting does not appear to be a random act and they believe there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

