Termini Brothers Bakery in Philadelphia cuts prices on staple items, here's why

The Brief Termini Brothers Bakery in Philadelphia is lowering prices on staple items, including cakes and cupcakes, as of Tuesday, April 21. The bakery says the decision is about supporting customers, not profit margins. The price cuts were inspired by a family’s experience at the bakery and are meant to keep treats affordable for everyone.



Termini Brothers Bakery, a Philadelphia institution for more than a century, is lowering prices on several classic items, according to the bakery’s general managers. The move, announced Tuesday, April 21, is aimed at making their baked goods more accessible to families in a time when prices everywhere else are rising.

Termini Brothers lowers prices on classic cakes and cupcakes

What we know:

Termini Brothers Bakery has reduced prices on four family favorites, including their 8-inch birthday cakes, coffee cakes, pound cake loaves and cupcakes.

"Our 8 inch birthday cakes we’ve reduced significantly by 25% from 40 dollars to 30 dollars," said Joseph Termini, general manager. "The crowned jewel of our price reduction was our cupcakes. It was all because of that little boy. It was reduced from 5 dollars to 3 dollars," said Termini.

The bakery says these changes are not about profit margins but about supporting their loyal customers.

"We’re really excited about it because there are significant price adjustments," said Vincent "Vinny" Termini Jr., general manager.

The decision came after the brothers witnessed a young boy unable to buy enough cupcakes for his sisters due to cost.

"A little boy that came in here wanted to purchase 3–4 cupcakes for his sisters," said Termini. "We overheard his mother telling him that we can only afford to get two," said Termini.

The backstory:

Termini Brothers Bakery has been a Philadelphia tradition since 1921, started by the brothers’ grandfather and great uncle.

"Our relationship with our customers is so special. That’s how we look at it. It’s a relationship," said Termini.

The bakery has had to raise prices in the past to keep up with business costs, but the brothers say seeing the impact on customers made them reconsider.

"My brother and I really had enough to the point where we were very aggravated because we saw the effect it had on our customers and it didn’t make us feel good about where we were," said Termini.

The brothers say they carefully reviewed their production and operating costs to make the price cuts possible. "We have a very specific planned our production that keeps costs low," said Termini Jr.

The bakery’s commitment to quality and tradition

The Termini family says they are dedicated to making sure their bakery remains accessible to everyone in the community.

"We don’t want any child to leave here hearing those words…'sorry we can’t afford that'," said Termini.

They also stress that the quality and size of their products will not change. "We’re not changing the product at all. The quality of the product will not change. The size of the product will not change," said Termini Jr.

The brothers say this move honors their late father, Vincent Termini Sr., who passed away in October 2025.

"My father I think would be very, very proud. My father was not about profits, he was not about dollars and cents. That was so secondary to him. The primary thing that made my father happy was to see the customers happy," said Termini Jr.

The bakery’s customer-first philosophy has carried the business for more than 100 years, and the brothers say they are committed to continuing that tradition.

"As tricky as it was to get to where we are, we’re dedicated to make sure that termini brothers is an everyday item, not a luxury," said Termini Jr.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if the bakery plans to expand price reductions to other menu items or how long the new prices will remain in effect.