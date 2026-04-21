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Driver ‘intentionally’ crashes into Philadelphia Police District building; 5 hurt

By
Updated  April 21, 2026 3:50pm EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • Five people were treated for injuries after police say a driver ‘intentionally’ crashed into a Philadelphia Police District building on Thursday.
    • The crash happened in Rhawnhurst around 1:45 p.m.
    • The five people hurt are expected to be okay.

PHILADELPHIA - Emergency crews are on the scene after a vehicle crashed into the Philadelphia Police Department's 2nd District Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 7300 block of Castor Avenue in Rhawnhurst.

SKYFOX was live over the scene, showing a vehicle completely inside the building after smashing through doors and windows.

Castor Avenue was closed in the area.

Dig deeper:

Police say they responded at 11:40 a.m. to a disturbance involving an individual and their father. 

The same individual then drove southbound on Castor Avenue, made a hard right turn, and crashed into the police building, according to police. 

"It is clearly a deliberate act," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Police apprehended the driver after the incident.

What we don't know:

This is a developing story. It is unclear if any charges will be brought against the driver.  

Check back for updates.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from SKYFOX video and Philadelphia police.

PhiladelphiaNewsCrime & Public Safety