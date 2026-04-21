Driver ‘intentionally’ crashes into Philadelphia Police District building; 5 hurt
PHILADELPHIA - Emergency crews are on the scene after a vehicle crashed into the Philadelphia Police Department's 2nd District Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 7300 block of Castor Avenue in Rhawnhurst.
SKYFOX was live over the scene, showing a vehicle completely inside the building after smashing through doors and windows.
Castor Avenue was closed in the area.
Dig deeper:
Police say they responded at 11:40 a.m. to a disturbance involving an individual and their father.
The same individual then drove southbound on Castor Avenue, made a hard right turn, and crashed into the police building, according to police.
"It is clearly a deliberate act," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.
Police apprehended the driver after the incident.
What we don't know:
This is a developing story. It is unclear if any charges will be brought against the driver.
Check back for updates.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from SKYFOX video and Philadelphia police.