Driver ‘intentionally’ crashes into Philadelphia Police District building; 5 hurt

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The Brief Five people were treated for injuries after police say a driver ‘intentionally’ crashed into a Philadelphia Police District building on Thursday. The crash happened in Rhawnhurst around 1:45 p.m. The five people hurt are expected to be okay.



Emergency crews are on the scene after a vehicle crashed into the Philadelphia Police Department's 2nd District Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 7300 block of Castor Avenue in Rhawnhurst.

SKYFOX was live over the scene, showing a vehicle completely inside the building after smashing through doors and windows.

Castor Avenue was closed in the area.

Dig deeper:

Police say they responded at 11:40 a.m. to a disturbance involving an individual and their father.

The same individual then drove southbound on Castor Avenue, made a hard right turn, and crashed into the police building, according to police.

"It is clearly a deliberate act," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Police apprehended the driver after the incident.

What we don't know:

This is a developing story. It is unclear if any charges will be brought against the driver.

Check back for updates.