Police investigating shooting at Walmart in Whitehall Township
article
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Police are on the scene of a shooting at Walmart in Whitehall Township.
It happened at the store located on the 2600 block of MacArthur Road shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.
According to police, two victims were taken to the hospital. No word on their condition at this time.
No further details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates,
