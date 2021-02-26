Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating shooting at Walmart in Whitehall Township

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Lehigh County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

SKYFOX flew over the scene Friday night.

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Police are on the scene of a shooting at Walmart in Whitehall Township.

It happened at the store located on the 2600 block of MacArthur Road shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.

According to police, two victims were taken to the hospital. No word on their condition at this time.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates,

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter