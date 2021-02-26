Police investigating shooting at Walmart in Whitehall Township

article

Police are on the scene of a shooting at Walmart in Whitehall Township.

It happened at the store located on the 2600 block of MacArthur Road shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.

According to police, two victims were taken to the hospital. No word on their condition at this time.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates,

