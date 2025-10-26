Suspicious death: 70-year-old woman found dead in Bensalem home after well-being check

article

The Brief Bensalem Police discovered the body of a 70-year-old woman during a well-being check Saturday. The woman, identified as Cynthia Bouffard, appeared emaciated and had been deceased for some time. Authorities are treating the case as a suspicious death investigation pending autopsy results.



Bensalem Police and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the death of a 70-year-old woman found inside her home Saturday morning during a well-being check.

What we know:

According to investigators, officers were called to the 5000 block of Hunters Court South on October 25, 2025, to check on a resident’s welfare. When officers entered the home, they discovered an elderly female deceased in the living room.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Cynthia Bouffard of Bensalem. Police said she appeared emaciated and had been deceased "for some time" before being found.

Detectives from the Bensalem Police Department were joined at the scene by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Bucks County Coroner’s Office.

Bouffard’s body was transported to the Bucks County Coroner’s Office, where a forensic pathologist will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

At this time, authorities are treating the case as a suspicious death investigation pending autopsy results.

Officials said additional information will be released by District Attorney Jennifer Schorn and Bensalem Police once the autopsy findings are complete.