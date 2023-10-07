Police investigation on I95 in Delaware County closes highway several hours: officials

article

Interstate 95 was closed several hours in southwestern Delaware County, not far from the Pennsylvania and Delaware state lines, early Saturday morning due to police activity on the busy highway.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the northbound side of the highway was shut down just before 2 a.m., near exit 2 through exit 3, for an investigation.

The nature of the investigation was not immediately made available.

PSP confirmed the stretch of highway was still closed around 7 a.m. and traffic was being diverted off the interstate.

By 11 a.m., the highway had reopened for traffic.

No other details were available.