Teen, 15, dies after being shot in the head in Wissinoming, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The teenage boy shot in the head in the Wissinoming neighborhood on Thursday has died, according to Philadelphia police.
Authorities say 15-year-old Sean Toomey died from his injuries Friday afternoon.
On Thursday night just after 9 p.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Mulberry Street, police say.
Officers with the 15th District found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.
He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was listed in critical condition before he died.
