Teen, 15, dies after being shot in the head in Wissinoming, police say

The teenage boy shot in the head in the Wissinoming neighborhood on Thursday has died, according to Philadelphia police.

Authorities say 15-year-old Sean Toomey died from his injuries Friday afternoon.

On Thursday night just after 9 p.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Mulberry Street, police say.

Officers with the 15th District found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was listed in critical condition before he died.

