Teen, 15, dies after being shot in the head in Wissinoming, police say

Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
A 15-year-old boy was shot twice, including once in the head, Thursday night in Wissinoming.

PHILADELPHIA - The teenage boy shot in the head in the Wissinoming neighborhood on Thursday has died, according to Philadelphia police. 

Authorities say 15-year-old Sean Toomey died from his injuries Friday afternoon. 

On Thursday night just after 9 p.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Mulberry Street, police say. 

Officers with the 15th District found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities. 

He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was listed in critical condition before he died. 

