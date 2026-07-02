Officer-involved shooting at bus stop outside St. Christopher’s Hospital under investigation

The Brief Police say a shooting involving officers happened at a bus stop on Erie Avenue in front of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children Thursday, July 2. The hospital was temporarily locked down but has reopened all entrances and continues to welcome patients. The person involved in the shooting did not enter the hospital, according to a statement from St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.



A police-involved shooting happened Thursday, July 2, at a bus stop on Erie Avenue in front of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, according to a statement from the hospital. The hospital says all entrances are now open and patients should not miss scheduled appointments.

What we know:

The hospital says the police-involved shooting happened Thursday morning at a bus stop on Erie Avenue in front of the building.

St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children says its Public Safety Team started safety protocols right away, including a temporary lockdown of the hospital. The lockdown has been lifted, and the hospital says all patients and staff are safe.

The hospital says the person involved in the shooting never entered the building. All entranceways are open, and the hospital continues to welcome patients for their appointments.

The hospital is referring all questions about the shooting to the Philadelphia Police Department, as it is an active law enforcement matter.

Patients and families were notified that all entrances are open, and the hospital is operating normally.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what led to the police-involved shooting, who was involved, or if anyone was hurt.

The Philadelphia Police Department has not released more information about the incident.