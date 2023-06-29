Police: Juvenile fatally struck in Hatfield crash

article

Police say a pedestrian was killed in a vehicle crash on Wednesday night in Hatfield Township.

Officers responded to Bethlehem Pike and Walnut Street at 9:31 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash with a pedestrian struck.

According to officials, officers at the scene determined that a juvenile male attempting to cross Bethlehem Pike through traffic was struck by a 2023 Hyundai Sonata traveling northbound.

MORE LOCAL HEALINES:

Responders say that the juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Hatfield Township Police Department Highway Safety Unit’s investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact Officer Anthony Baker at 215-855-0903 or by email at abaker@hatfield.org.