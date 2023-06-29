3 sought in Southwest Philadelphia shooting of man, grandchild: police

article

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department say authorities are searching for three men wanted in connection with the shooting of a man and child.

On June 24, a shooting erupted near a gas station at the intersection of Passyunk Avenue and S 61st Street in the Southwest Philadelphia section of the city around 5:45 p.m., according to officials.

Authorities say a 71-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the back and his 5-year-old grandson suffered a graze wound to the shoulder.

Detectives say more than 50 shots were fired from a high-powered rifle and handgun.

The child's father told police he was driving with his 5-year-old son and 71-year-old father when a white Kia with Florida tags opened fire from behind, still firing as they turned into the gas station.

RELATED COVERAGE

Investigators are saying the shooter’s vehicle is connected to an organized group of car thefts from major car rental companies at Philadelphia International Airport. The car was recovered a short distance away from the shooting Sunday night and police are processing it for evidence.

Philadelphia police say they are searching for 21-year-old Antwan Grimes, 22-year-old Keon Smith and 19-year-old Amir Johnson. The three have been identified as the suspects wanted in connection to the shooting.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police are searching for 21-year-old Antwan Grimes in connection with a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Police say the suspects should be considered "armed and dangerous." Anyone who sees them or has information should contact police at 215-686-8270 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.