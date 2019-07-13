Police: Loaded gun, 77 bags of heroin found in man's fanny pack

Police say a man who attempted to flee officers Friday night in Atlantic City was found with a fanny pack containing a loaded handgun, 77 bags of heroin and nearly 20 grams of marijuana.

According to police, an officer attempted to stop 24-year-old Nashid Seymour on Indiana Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m. Police say Seymour fled and tossed away a backpack, which was later recovered by an officer.

Assisting patrolmen chased down and captured Seymour on the 1700 block of Pacific Avenue.

Officers recovered a loaded handgun and drugs from a fanny pack that was fastened around Seymours waist.

Police say Seymour has been charged with a number of crimes, including two counts of possession of a controlled substance.