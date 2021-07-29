Police locate 10-year-old boy reported missing from Upper Darby Township

article

A 10-year-old boy who left his home in Upper Darby after an argument with his sister has been found, according to police.

The child was reported missing from the Bywood section of Upper Darby around 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police have not said where the child was during his absence.

