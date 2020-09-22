Police locate 11-year-old boy reported missing from Camden
CAMDEN, N.J. - Police say an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing from Camden missing earlier this week has been located.
Investigators announced the boy was no longer missing on Thursday morning.
He had been missing since Tuesday.
