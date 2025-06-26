Wawa Hoagie Day: Here's how you can score a free Wawa shorti hoagie

The Brief Wawa will dish out thousands of free turkey short hoagies on Thursday as part of its annual Hoagie Day. Hoagies will be served at the National Constitution Center starting at noon. Wawa employees will prepare over 25,000 hoagies, with 7,500 donated to Philabundance and 2,500 to given to the Philly Police Athletic League and the Veteran’s Multi-Service Center.



Here's where you can score your own free turkey Shorti on Thursday!

Wawa will give out 15,000 free six-inch Wawa turkey Shorti hoagies on Thursday as part of its annual ‘Welcome, America’ festivities.

Hoagies will be served at the National Constitution Center on Arch Street between 6th and 5th streets starting at noon.

Nearly 200 Wawa employees spent the morning crafting 25,000 hoagies, with 7,500 donated to Philabundance and 3,000 going to Philly Police Athletic League and the Veteran’s Multi-Service Center.

Special Guest Appearance:

Philadelphia Eagles legend Brandon Graham made a surprise appearance as 150 Wawa employees were crafting sandwiches.

Graham, who retired from football after the Eagles Super Bowl LIX win, helped hand out awards to Wawa employees and even jumped in the assembly line.

"Happy to be a part of this, didn't know how this all went, and now I can really appreciate everything that goes into this, because it's a big thing," Graham said.