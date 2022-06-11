Police looking for disguised man they say carjacked an armored truck in Wilmington

Delaware State Police say a disguised man stole an armored truck in a carjacking heist Friday morning.

The man was wearing a mask and a dark blue Garda uniform when he allegedly carjacked a Garda armored truck on Maryland Avenue in Wilmington.

Two female employees were leaving Pabian Properties when they were assaulted by the armed suspect, according to police. He was reportedly able to disarm one of the female victims.

Police say he also used a stun gun on one victim before fleeing in the armored truck. She suffered minor injuries

He then reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the truck, abandoned it near Mansion Road and Mary Street and fled.