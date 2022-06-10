Pennsylvania man fatally shoots bulldog he claims attacked his German Shepard, police say

article

A Pennsylvania man shot and killed a neighbor's American Bulldog that he claims attacked his German Shepard during a morning walk, according to police.

Officers from the Bristol Township Police Department were called to a home on Middlewood Lane Friday morning for reports of a dog shot by a neighbor.

Police found a white American Bulldog shot to death on the front yard of a residence.

Police say a man claimed that he and his German Shepard were walking past a home when the American Bulldog escaped the yard and started to attack his dog.

The man, according to police, is legally licensed to carry and fired one shot that fatally struck the Bulldog.

No arrests were reported immediately following the incident.