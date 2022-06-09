Watch: Suspect sought in brazen deadly Philadelphia shooting

Authorities are searching for a man who they believe exited a car on a Philadelphia street corner and fired deadly gunshots at a man in broad daylight.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared video of the brazen shooting that happened in late May on 5800 block of North 16th Street.

Video shared by the department shows the wanted suspect dressed in dark clothes exit a dark gray Dodge Journey and run towards the street corner raising a gun.

Police say he fired at a 33-year-old man, striking him fatally in the head, and sprinted back to the Dodge.

The vehicle used in the deadly shooting is believed to have a license plate number of LRG-1278, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Philadelphia police.

The city is offering a $20k reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.