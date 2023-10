A man was struck and killed by a driver who police say fled the scene in Rhawnhurst early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 8200 block of Bustleton Avenue around 3 a.m.

A 39-year-old man was found fatally hit by a vehicle. His identity has yet to be released.

Police say the driver did not remain on scene. No description of the vehicle or suspect has been released at this time.

An investigation is underway.