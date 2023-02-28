Police looking for suspect who stole van from Philadelphia daycare

An investigation is underway after a daycare's vehicle was stolen overnight in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section.

The theft occurred around midnight Tuesday at the Amazing Kidz Academy on the 1200 block of Cheltenham Avenue.

Police say the suspect stole the daycare's white Toyota Sienna van.

The suspect is described as being a mam wearing a puffer jacket.

Police have not said if the man has any connection to the daycare, or any other details connected to the vehicle theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.