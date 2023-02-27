Judge raises bail on 2 Philadelphia teens charged in traffic cone beating death of elderly man

A Philadelphia judge on Monday ruled that two young teens charged in the traffic cone beating death of an elderly man who later posted bail with the help of a local organization will be held on all charges.

James Lambert, 73, was walking on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue on June 24 around 3 a.m. when he was attacked and fatally beaten by a group of teens, according to police.

Richard Jones and Gamara Mosley, both 14, were later charged with third-degree murder, conspiracy and possessing an instrument of crime. Nearly five months after the attack on Lambert, court records reviewed by FOX 29's Kelly Rule showed an organization called the Movement Alliance Project helped Jones post $750k bail in November.

The cash bail system requires 10% of the set bail to be paid to get spring someone free. It does not require a hearing, and it's often kept between the court and the juvenile system with no notification to the District Attorney's Office.

In a Philadelphia court on Monday, prosecutors played a video compilation that included footage of the deadly beating first shared by police and 911 calls. Prosecutors said Jones is seen on camera after the incident appearing to laugh and imitate Lambert Jr. falling.

Jones's attorney argued he walked away from the scene after throwing the cone first, and that the video shows Jones didn't strike Lambert Jr. in the head or force him to fall on his head. Lamber Jr.'s cause of death was multiple blunt impact injuries to the head.

The prosecution also argued that Mosley picked up the cone after Jones and a third time before they moved out of the camera's view. The video included a boy, using his phone to call 9-11 to report a man unknowingly collapsed in the street.

"My read on this case is this is a classic murder of the third degree but at the same time it’s also classic that this child should be in a juvenile system and re-slated and decertified," Mosley's Attorney, Lonny Fish, said.

James Lambert, Jr.

Prosecutors testified they were unaware that the Movement Alliance Project posted bail for Jones in November and Mosely in January until recently. Meanwhile, Jones' attorney outline his successes since being let out, including school and mentoring.

Still, the judge decided to raise Jones' bail from $750k to $1M, and Mosley's from $750k to $850k, both under the condition of house arrest if bail is posted.

"I’m happy with the house arrest and having the ankle bracelet too and to monitor them. They were free as a bird, that was kind of alarming,' Tania Stephens told FOX 29.

Movement Alliance Project released an updated to statement to FOX 29:

Movement Alliance Project provides the administrative backend to a number of community organizations in Philadelphia, including the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund that supported two children involved in this case. The court decides if bail is appropriate.



Community supported bail funds exist because too many people are imprisoned pretrial, not because a jury found them guilty, but because they cannot afford to pay the cost to be free. Two of our community organizations have been providing pretrial services that will support the children to keep showing up to court and continue receiving a high school education.

We are so deeply saddened that this tragedy occurred. Our communities need more investment in trauma support services that can benefit families impacted by violence. We hope that all families involved are able to receive what they need to bring restoration that can initiate healing for them and our city.