'Dangerous criminal': Erratic driver robs motorist at gunpoint in Upper Moreland, police say

Police are asking for the public's help to find a "dangerous criminal" after a car crash quickly escalated into an armed robbery Monday morning.

The incident began when a man driving erratically on York Road abruptly turned in front of another car causing a minor crash, according to authorities.

Police say the man immediately got out of his car, pointed a gun at a female victim, demanded her cell phone, then fled on Davisville Road.

The suspected vehicle is described as being silver Honda Accord with a distinguishable dent on the rear passenger side, "ventvisor" on the front passenger side window and heavily tinted windows.