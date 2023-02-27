'Dangerous criminal': Erratic driver robs motorist at gunpoint in Upper Moreland, police say
article
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Police are asking for the public's help to find a "dangerous criminal" after a car crash quickly escalated into an armed robbery Monday morning.
The incident began when a man driving erratically on York Road abruptly turned in front of another car causing a minor crash, according to authorities.
Police say the man immediately got out of his car, pointed a gun at a female victim, demanded her cell phone, then fled on Davisville Road.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Chick-fil-A bans kids under 16 from dining in Montgomery County restaurant without parent
- 2 suspects sought for weekend armed robbery of 7-Eleven in Wilmington
- Man assaulted, shot after refusing to let armed men into his home in Oxford Circle: police
The suspected vehicle is described as being silver Honda Accord with a distinguishable dent on the rear passenger side, "ventvisor" on the front passenger side window and heavily tinted windows.