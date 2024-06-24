Police looking for new leads in 32-year-old cold case killing of Philadelphia man

article

Investigators are searching for new leads in the decades-old cold case killing of a Philadelphia man whose remains were found along a rural Pennsylvania highway.

Pennsylvania State Police found the remains of Derek Michael Mason in a wooded area along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Clay Township in January 1992.

Mason's remains went unidentified until 2023, when State Police used advanced DNA technology to find a match.

Investigators say Mason was last seen leaving his home on the 500 block of South 39th Street in October 1991. He was known in the area as ‘Hawkeye’ and ‘Hawk.’

State Police have asked anyone with information about Derek Michael Mason's disappearance or murder to contact investigators.