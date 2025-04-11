SEPTA budget cuts: Philly leaders join riders, employees in rally for full funding of transit agency

The Brief SEPTA riders, employees and state lawmakers rallied Friday against proposed cuts to SEPTA service. They say there needs to be full funding for SEPTA in the upcoming state budget. Along Regional Rail, cuts could be devastating.



SEPTA officials announced their new budget proposal Thursday, which includes a total of 45 percent in service cuts and a 21.5 percent fare increase, if a new, sustainable funding solution cannot be agreed upon.

Friday, Philadelphia lawmakers joined SEPTA riders and employees in denouncing the new budget proposal and pressed lawmakers in Harrisburg to step in and support the transit agency, thereby supporting riders and employees.

Related article

What we know:

Supporters of SEPTA huddled from the rain under the Philadelphia City Hall arch Friday as they rallied for full funding for the agency now facing self-imposed service cuts in the face of limited state funding.

Chants heard at high school football games were put in service of SEPTA as politicians and transit advocates gathered for that rally.

City Council President Kenyetta Johnson said, "There’s no way, not on my watch, not on my watch are we going to decimate the funding and services SEPTA will provide when the world will be here in the city of Philadelphia."

By the numbers:

More than $200 million in the hole and a Republican majority in the Pennsylvania Senate pressing for cuts in SEPTA’s funding, SEPTA has rolled-out an austere 2026 budget slashing services by 45 percent coming in waves.

Interim SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer/Interim SEPTA General Manager said Thursday, "By January 1st, we’ll begin implementing further cuts: 18 more bus routes for a total of 50 eliminated in the budget year, five regional rail lines including the Paoli-Thorndale which is one of our busiest in the system."

15,000 riders on average use the Paoli-Thorndale line on a weekday. It and four other Regional Rail lines would be scrapped, pulling 31,000 daily riders off the system. Rider Dan Die said, "In the past three years I regularly take the line. It’s very convenient and affordable. I think it’s a great plus for me, personally."

Dig deeper:

SEPTA says it’s targeted the five rail lines due to the $65 million yearly it spends renting the tracks from owner AMTRAK. SEPTA rider Tyler Holland said, "It would be very bad for me because I need the bus. They’ve got to spend the money on something, if they’re not spending on that, they’re not helping me."

The Republican state senate leader, Joe Pittman, writes of SEPTA’s budget woes, "…This burden should not be placed entirely on Pennsylvania taxpayers, most of whom do not live within the service region…"

What's next:

Next stop Harrisburg, for the budget battle under the Capitol Dome.