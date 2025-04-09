School bus with students onboard collides with vehicle in New Castle County

The Brief A school bus and another vehicle crashed in Bear early Wednesday morning. The bus was on its way to a local high school with several students onboard. No injuries were reported to students, but the drivers are reportedly being treated.



Several emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash involving a school bus full of students and a vehicle in Bear Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Officials say the school bus and vehicle collided on the southbound side of Route 896 near Brennan Boulevard just after 8 a.m.

One person was "heavily entrapped," according to authorities. However, their condition has not been released.

Students from Appoquinimink High School were on their way to school when the crash happened, according to the school district, which says no student injuries have been reported.

SKYFOX was live over the scene, showing a vehicle that crashed into the median, and a school bus with damage to its front.

The roadway is currently completely shut down.

What we don't know:

Further details of what led to the crash are unknown, including the conditions of both drivers.

The number of students onboard the bus has also not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.