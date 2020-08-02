Police: Man, 19, dies after vehicle slams into traffic light post

article

Authorities say a Chester County man died early Sunday morning when his vehicle slammed into a traffic light post in Milford, Delaware.

According to police, the fatal accident happened on the northbound side of Dupont Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators say a 19-year-old man driving a 2006 Ford 500 was approaching Buccaneer Boulevard when he skidded off the road and slammed into a traffic light post.

The driver, whose identity has not been released by police, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he was the victim was not wearing his seatbelt.

The northbound side of Dupont Highway was closed for 3.5 hours as authorities investigated the fatal crash.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP