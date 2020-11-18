Police: Man, 20, arrested after pointing gun at officer during foot chase in Overbrook

article

Philadelphia police say a man is in custody after he pointed a gun at an officer during a foot chase in Overbrook.

It happened in the area of 56th and Arch streets Tuesday around 7:15 p.m.

Officers on patrol observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee with "heavy" tinted windows that matched a vehicle taken during a carjacking on Sunday.

Police signaled the Jeep to pullover on the 5400 block of Vine St. Investigators say the driver appeared to be pulling, but then fled from police at a rate of speed and ending on the 4100 block of Montgomery Drive after the rear axle of the Jeep broke, causing the Jeep to drive off the road.

According to police, the driver fled on foot and a pursuit ensued. During the chase, the man pointed a handgun in the direction of the officer.

The officer was able to catch up to the man and push him to the ground as the suspect continued to point the handgun. During a struggle, the officer deployed his Taser. The man was subdued, handcuffed, and taken into custody.

Police say a 380 caliber Glock 42, with an obliterated serial number, loaded with 10 live rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber was recovered at the scene. Also, recovered from inside the Jeep were two police scanners and a magazine containing six live 380 rounds.

Philadelphia police Inspector Derrick Wood says the suspect had a device to conceal the license plate on the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

