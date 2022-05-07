Police: Man, 20, fatally shot in Kensington

article

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Kensington.

Authorities say the shooting happened on the 500 block of E Cornwall Street around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday.

A man, 20, was shot five times, with three of the bullets striking him in the chest, one hitting him in the chin and another in the cheek, according to police.

Medics pronounced him dead on scene around 12:57 a.m., police say.

Authorities say the investigation is active and ongoing and no weapon was recovered.

The department is also investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left a man in critical condition.

According to police, a 35-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, shoulder and ear on the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue at 1:15 a.m.

Authorities say he was transported to Temple University Hospital by private car and he is in critical condition.

Additionally, a shooting on the 2400 block of Clifford Street is under investigation.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the thigh and transported to Temple University Hospital where he is in stable condition.

All of the incidents remain under investigation, according to Philadelphia police.