Police: Two men injured after a South Philadelphia double shooting

Police say they are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in South Philadelphia on Tuesday.

At around 5:28 p.m., police say they responded to the 1500 block of South 28th Street for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers say they found a 21-year-old man shot multiple times in the lower leg and abdomen.

The second victim, a 20-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound to the lower back, according to police.

Both victims were transported to Presbyterian Hospital. Authorities say the 21-year-old was placed in stable condition, while the 20-year-old was placed in critical condition.

No arrest was made in this incident and no weapons were recovered, according to officials.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.