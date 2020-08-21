Police: Man, 21, wounded in North Philadelphia shooting

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in North Philadelphia.

It happened on Warnock and Master streets around 5:45 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot three times in the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED:

Advertisement

"We all have a role to play": Commissioner Outlaw responds to ongoing gun violence in Philadelphia

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP