Police: Man, 22, shot and killed in broad daylight in North Philadelphia

Authorities are investigating after they say a 22-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday morning in North Philadelphia.

Police say the gunfire erupted on the 1000 block of West Arizona Street around 11 a.m.

The victim, whose identity was not released by police, was reportedly shot multiple times through the body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police where died.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation. No arrests have been reported.

