Police: Man, 23. shot multiple times and killed in SW Philadelphia

A 23-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officials said police were called to the 6000 block of Reinhard Street Wednesday, just after 5 p.m., for a reported shooting.

Responding officers found the victim had been shot multiple times, across his body.

Police rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say an investigation is active. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

