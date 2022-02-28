Police: Man, 24, shot and killed in North Philadelphia

A young man has died after being shot in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on North American Street and West Lehigh Avenue.

Police say the 24-year-old man was fatally shot, but did not say to what extent his injuries were.

According to police, the suspects fled eastbound on Lehigh Avenue in a gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with Massachusetts tags.

