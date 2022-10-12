Police: Man, 25, critical after he is shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 25-year-old man in critical condition.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 1100 block of West Nevada Street, just after 5 o’clock early Wednesday evening, in North Philadelphia.

The man was found in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including in his torso and in the back.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

An investigation into the shooting is active, though police say no weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

