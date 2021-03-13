Police: Man, 25, fatally shot in the head in Mantua
article
MANTUA - A 25-year-old man is dead after police said he was fatally shot in the head Saturday night in Mantua.
Officers were called to the 600 block of North 34th Street around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
The unnamed 25-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died just before 6:30 p.m.
Police did not report any arrests immediately following the deadly shooting. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Advertisement
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube