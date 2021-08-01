Police: Man, 25, shot 5 times inside store in Brewerytown

article

Police say a man is fighting for his life after he was shot at least five times inside a store in Brewerytown on Sunday afternoon.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1700 block of North Newkirk Street just after 2:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot five times in the chest and both arms. Officers drove the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police did not announce any arrests immediately following the shooting. Investigators do not know what sparked the gunfire.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter