Police: Man, 26, fatally shot at Collingswood apartment complex; suspect sought

article

Authorities are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found shot several times at an apartment complex in Camden County over the weekend.

Police responded to an apartment building on the 500 block of North Newton Lake Drive in Collingswood shortly before 10:30 p.m on Sunday. Officers found Jose Morel inside the lobby of the building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Morel was rushed to Cooper University Hospital where he was reportedly died around 11 p.m.

Police have not made any arrests as detectives continue to gather investigate the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office at 856-225-5166 or submit a tip electronically here.