Police: Man, 26, shot to death in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot to death Monday night in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7400 block of State Road around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and brought him to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he died.
No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.
Investigators did not share a possible motive.