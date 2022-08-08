Police: Man, 26, shot to death in Holmesburg

article

Authorities say a young man was shot to death Monday night in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7400 block of State Road around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and brought him to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he died.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

Investigators did not share a possible motive.