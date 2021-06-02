Police: Man, 32, found dead after a blow to the head with baseball bat in Logan

article

A 32-year-old man is dead, found by police unresponsive in an alley in Logan, with an apparent head wound.

Officials say police responded to the 900 block of West Tabor Road Wednesday, a little after 5 p.m.

Arriving officers found a 32-year-old man unresponsive in an alleyway. According to authorities, the man was struck in the head with a baseball bat.

Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say an investigation is underway. The weapon was recovered, and an arrest has been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter