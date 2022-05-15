Police: Man, 33, critically injured after West Philadelphia shooting

Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia that left a 33-year-old man in critical condition.

Officials say police responded to the 700 block of South 58th Street Sunday about 9 p.m. on the report of shots fired.

Officers found the 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was rushed by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Officials at the scene said the shooter and the victim may have been arguing when the shooter reportedly pulled a handgun and fired. Investigators are hopeful surveillance cameras will shed more light on the incident.

Police are actively investigating the scene. No arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.