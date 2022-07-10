Man killed in Chinatown shooting, another man in custody, police say

A man is dead after police say he was shot and killed in Chinatown during an early morning shooting.

Police responded to the shooting on the second floor of an apartment resident on Cherry Street around 4 a.m. Sunday.

A man found inside reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He died while waiting to be transported to a local hospital.

An armed male suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.

Police say another armed person was in the apartment, but it is not clear what role they played in the shooting.