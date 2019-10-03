Police: Man, 36, shot in stomach during attempted robbery in Frankford

Police say a 36-year-old man was shot in the stomach when a group of unknown suspects attempted to rob him Thursday night in Frankford.

Officers responded to the 5100 block of Akron Street shortly after 2 a.m. and found the suspect on

According to investigators, the victim was approached by three unknown suspects on the 5300 block of Saul Street. Police say during the confrontation the man was shot once in the stomach.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Authorities have not identified the suspects and continue to investigate this incident.