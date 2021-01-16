Police: Man, 41, shot and killed in North Philadelphia

article

A man is dead after he was gunned down in North Philadelphia early Saturday.

According to officials, police were called to North Broad Street and West Erie Avenue, near Temple University Hospital, Saturday, just after 12:30 a.m., for a reported shooting.

Investigators were able to establish a 41-year-old man was shot on the 1000 block of Lehigh Avenue.

The man was taken to Temple where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later and was pronounced dead.

Officials say an investigation is underway. Police are pursuing leads, though no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

