Police: Man, 47, fatally shot in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are looking into the fatal shooting of a man on Tuesday night.
Police say gunshots were reported on the 100 block of W Indiana Avenue.
Officers found a 47-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds to the back and arm, according to authorities.
Officials say police rushed him to Temple Hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m.
Two spent shell casings were discovered at the crime scene, police say.
According to authorities, investigators believe he may have been targeted.
The investigation is active and ongoing.